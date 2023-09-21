Southbound lane on Front Street in Maquette to close Thursday morning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette will temporarily close the southbound lane on a portion of Front Street in Downtown Marquette on Thursday morning.

The impacted area is between Main Street and Spring Street from 6:00 to 10:00 a.m. for a concrete pour. Southbound traffic will be detoured around the closure via Main Street, Third Street, and Baraga Avenue. Northbound traffic on Front Street will remain unaffected.

The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction and advisory signage.

