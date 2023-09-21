Semi overturns on corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A semi truck overturned on the corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba on Thursday afternoon.

According to officers on the scene, the semi took a corner too fast causing it to roll, however, no injuries occurred.

Traffic is being detoured through the Menards parking lot.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

