Semi overturns on corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba

Overturned Semi on the corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba.
Overturned Semi on the corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A semi truck overturned on the corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba on Thursday afternoon.

According to officers on the scene, the semi took a corner too fast causing it to roll, however, no injuries occurred.

Traffic is being detoured through the Menards parking lot.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
35 UP municipal systems receive pension grants

Latest News

Runners can participate in the half marathon, 5K, 5-mile hike, or 1-mile kids race along Lake...
30th annual Lake Superior Shore Run coming to Marquette
McDonald's faces another hot coffee spill lawsuit; Trending Topics: Upper Michigan Luge Club's...
TV6 First Look at the Web 9/21/2023
Battle of the Banded Iron
LARP event coming to Marquette this weekend
Lake Superior Shore Run
30th annual Lake Superior Shore Run coming to Marquette