Pictured Rocks Pizza to host Pizza With a Purpose fundraiser

A $12 ticket comes with a 10-inch two-topping pizza or a hot pasta dish.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks Pizza in Munising is hosting a Pizza With a Purpose Fundraiser.

This fundraiser began a few years ago in collaboration with Alger Counties Communities That Care (AC3) program.

Purchasing a $12 ticket comes with a 10-inch two-topping pizza or a hot pasta dish. Proceeds will go toward Suicide Prevention programs in Alger County schools.

Sean Boyak, Pictured Rocks Pizza co-owner, said depression and suicide impact nearly everyone.

“This is something that brings awareness out to the public and brings people together and kind of shows support, especially for our kids, who are our future. I think it’s just a wonderful program that means a lot to a lot of people,” said Boyak.

The fundraiser will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29.

Call 906-387-5700 for a ticket or go in to order.

