Petition to change ordinance banning rocket launches stalls in Powell Township

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - There will not be changes to zoning to stop rocket launches in Powell Township.

At Wednesday night’s Powell Township Planning meeting, the commission unanimously voted to not recommend to the Powell Township Board to hold the hearing.

This was the advice of the township attorney. Some Powell Township residents submitted a petition to ask for the zoning changes. Preliminary plans to build a launch site for low-earth orbit satellites at Granot Loma were introduced by the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association.

“Who’s going to harm Lake Superior? Who’s going to harm Granot Loma? You think I would allow that? Am I making any money off of this? No, would I like to, sure, would I like to see Powell Township make money off of it, definitely,” said Tom Baldwin, Granot Loma Owner. “This community needs growth, the average age is 65.”

No official proposal for a launch site has been released yet. The next Powell Township Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17.

