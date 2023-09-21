Peter White Public Library named early voting location for city of Marquette

Peter White Public Library. (WLUC Photo)
Peter White Public Library. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Marquette voters will now be able to utilize an early voting center in the lead-up to each election in the city.

The City Commission in August established the Peter White Public Library, located at 217 N. Front Street, as the early voting site for City of Maquette voters.

According to the city, in the coming days, registered voters in the city will begin to receive a notice in the mail notifying them of the new early voting option.

While early voting will begin statewide next year, the City of Marquette will be conducting an early voting pilot – in partnership with the State of Michigan – for the Nov. 7, 2023 election.

Early voting for November will be available at the Peter White Public Library from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2-5.

Additional details about voting options in the city of Marquette, including the full schedule for early voting, can be found online at www.marquettemi.gov/vote.

