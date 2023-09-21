Olive Garden is bringing back the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl next week

Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.
Olive Garden said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.(Olive Garden/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Olive Garden’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion is coming back this month.

The chain said the promotion begins Sept. 25 and will run through Nov. 19.

The deal includes all-you-can-eat pasta along with soup or salad and breadsticks starting at $13.99.

Guests can choose from angel hair, fettuccine, rigatoni, or spaghetti and topped with a choice of alfredo sauce, creamy mushroom sauce, five cheese marinara, traditional marinara, or traditional meat sauce.

You can also add never-ending toppings like meatballs, Italian sausage, or crispy chicken for an additional $4.99.

Olive Garden says there are 80 possible pasta combinations.

