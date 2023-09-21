Officials say correctly installed car seats save lives

50% of car seats are misused or installed incorrectly.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - During National Child Passenger Safety Week, car seat technicians hope to get the word out that correctly installed car seats save lives.

Renae Dawson, a certified car seat technician for Delta and Schoolcraft counties, provides free car seat installation services for parents and other child transportation providers.

“I actually install their child into the car seat, get them fitted into it, and then fit it into the car,” Dawson said.

She said 50% of car seats are misused or installed incorrectly. When a car seat is used correctly, the risk of injuries to children is reduced by 71% to 82%. Dawson added a correctly installed car seat should not move more than an inch.

Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) said it’s not just parents who need to know about car seat safety.

“It’s people who are transporting children,” OHSP Director Katie Bower said. “If you take your child to another caregiver and they’re transporting your child, a neighbor, a friend, a grandparent who is taking your child to school, and they have an extra car seat in their vehicle, they should also be ensuring that they have a safe car seat.”

Counterfeit seats also create high-risk situations for children due to poor quality components and lack of safety testing. There are a few red flags for car seat buyers to be aware of either before purchase or once they receive the car seat, Bower said.

Red Flags that might indicate a counterfeit car seat
Low cost
Fun designs
Missing pieces
Inability to register the seat for recall notifications
No manufacturer information
Labeling does not include height/weight specifications
Labeling has a lot of misspelled words

Bower and Dawson recommended that buyers register their car seats to ensure recall notifications are received on a timely basis.

Dawson added that no one should purchase a used car seat unless registration records are provided by the previous owner.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police

Latest News

Following an investigation, it was determined students were pranking other students with...
Escanaba Public Safety responds to a report of a person with a gun on Bay College campus Tuesday evening
A 57-year-old Laurium man was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
The current record is held by Canada, where in 2019, 1,359 people gathered in Northwestern...
Visit Keweenaw to attempt Guinness World Record for most people in Plaidurday photograph
50% of car seats are misused or installed incorrectly.
Officials say correctly installed car seats save lives
The three-hour event aims to offer grief education and support to community members affected by...
Omega House to hold free, all-ages Community Grief Awareness event