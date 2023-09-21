Officials name Local 21 “Strike for Hunger” food drive huge success

USW Local 21 raised more than last year for Delta County food banks.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers say USW Local 21 raised more than last year for Delta County food banks.

Local 21′s Women of Steel once again hosted the “Strike for Hunger” food drive. The 3-day event resulted in monetary donations of $15,800. That includes a $3,000 donation from Billerud. An additional 2,100 pounds of canned goods and paper products were also donated.

Organizers said they’re thankful people continue to show up for the annual event.

“I think that it’s reflective of our community and the compassion that people have,” USW Local 21 President Gerald Kell said. “Even when things are tight and we know inflation is impacting everybody’s pocketbooks, people are still willing to get out and donate and help out their community members.”

All donations are evenly split between the St. Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army food banks in Escanaba.

The money received goes into accounts at Pat’s Foods in Gladstone and Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba. The food banks are then able to use that credit to buy what they need directly from the stores.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police

Latest News

Following an investigation, it was determined students were pranking other students with...
Escanaba Public Safety responds to a report of a person with a gun on Bay College campus Tuesday evening
A 57-year-old Laurium man was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
The current record is held by Canada, where in 2019, 1,359 people gathered in Northwestern...
Visit Keweenaw to attempt Guinness World Record for most people in Plaidurday photograph
50% of car seats are misused or installed incorrectly.
Officials say correctly installed car seats save lives
The three-hour event aims to offer grief education and support to community members affected by...
Omega House to hold free, all-ages Community Grief Awareness event