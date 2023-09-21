Officials name Local 21 “Strike for Hunger” food drive huge success

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers say USW Local 21 raised more than last year for Delta County food banks.

Local 21′s Women of Steel once again hosted the “Strike for Hunger” food drive. The 3-day event resulted in monetary donations of $15,800. That includes a $3,000 donation from Billerud. An additional 2,100 pounds of canned goods and paper products were also donated.

Organizers said they’re thankful people continue to show up for the annual event.

“I think that it’s reflective of our community and the compassion that people have,” USW Local 21 President Gerald Kell said. “Even when things are tight and we know inflation is impacting everybody’s pocketbooks, people are still willing to get out and donate and help out their community members.”

All donations are evenly split between the St. Vincent de Paul and Salvation Army food banks in Escanaba.

The money received goes into accounts at Pat’s Foods in Gladstone and Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba. The food banks are then able to use that credit to buy what they need directly from the stores.

