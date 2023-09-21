No injuries reported after fire engulfs Iron Mountain home

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries have been reported and all residents are accounted for after a fire destroyed an Iron Mountain home Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release Thursday, Iron Mountain Fire Department’s (IMFD) Deputy Director of Fire Services Jeff Friedstab said the IMFD responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 844 East F Street in the city of Iron Mountain at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Friedstab said a crew of four firefighters arrived first on the scene within four minutes of the call and found heavy fire conditions on the first floor. The crew used 250 feet of supply line to secure a water supply from a hydrant to support fire suppression operations.

Upon receipt of the dispatch, a recall of off-duty firefighter was then requested, as well as mutual aid from Breitung Township Fire Department. Multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish the fire that was located on the first floor and in the space between the ceiling and second floor.

While fire suppression was being performed, responding crews began a search of the house because one of the residents was unaccounted for. This individual was later reported as safe and at a different location.

The fire was declared under control at 4:19 p.m., but crews continued to find pockets of fire in the ceiling and walls.

A total of 18 firefighters, three engines, one heavy rescue truck, and one mini pump responded to the scene. Assisting at the scene were Officers from the Iron Mountain Police Department, Breitung Township Fire Department, Integrity Care EMS, WE Energies, DTE, and the Red Cross.

The IMFD said no firefighter or civilian fatalities or injuries were reported.

According to Friedstab, damage to the structure and contents is initially estimated at approximately $40,000, and the house is uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

