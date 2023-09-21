Morning fog then late summer warmth
Watch out for areas of locally dense fog. Visibilities could be down to around a quarter of a mile. This will lift and mix out during the morning. An upper-level ridge is parked over the Great Lakes. This will keep the rest of the day sunny with unseasonably warm air. A small disturbance and cold front will trigger a few scattered thundershowers tomorrow afternoon with spotty showers lingering on Saturday. Otherwise, the pattern will remain relatively quiet and warm.
Today: Morning fog then mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the shorelines
Friday: A mix of sun/clouds with afternoon showers in the west
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, low 70s along the shorelines
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low 70s
Monday: Sun/clouds
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s
