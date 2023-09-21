Morning fog then late summer warmth

Watch out for areas of locally dense fog. Visibilities could be down to around a quarter of a mile. This will lift and mix out during the morning. An upper-level ridge is parked over the Great Lakes. This will keep the rest of the day sunny with unseasonably warm air. A small disturbance and cold front will trigger a few scattered thundershowers tomorrow afternoon with spotty showers lingering on Saturday. Otherwise, the pattern will remain relatively quiet and warm.

Today: Morning fog then mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the shorelines

Friday: A mix of sun/clouds with afternoon showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, low 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 70s

Monday: Sun/clouds

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.