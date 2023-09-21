Morning fog then late summer warmth

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch out for areas of locally dense fog. Visibilities could be down to around a quarter of a mile. This will lift and mix out during the morning. An upper-level ridge is parked over the Great Lakes. This will keep the rest of the day sunny with unseasonably warm air. A small disturbance and cold front will trigger a few scattered thundershowers tomorrow afternoon with spotty showers lingering on Saturday. Otherwise, the pattern will remain relatively quiet and warm.

Today: Morning fog then mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the shorelines

Friday: A mix of sun/clouds with afternoon showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, low 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 70s

Monday: Sun/clouds

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
35 UP municipal systems receive pension grants
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Escanaba issues boil water advisory

Latest News

warmth
Summer warmth then a few showers
Highs from the 70s-80s, plus pop-up rain and t-storm chances before cooler transition next week.
End-of-summer warmth with pop-up showers, t-storms
Highs from the 70s-80s, plus pop-up rain and t-storm chances before cooler transition next week.
End-of-summer warmth with pop-up showers, t-storms
warm
A warmer pattern is here