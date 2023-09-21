MDHHS renews Medicaid coverage for 148,654 people whose eligibility was up for redetermination

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT
(WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) wants to make sure people have coverage for life-saving procedures.

The MDHHS announced it renewed Medicaid or Healthy Michigan plan coverage for people whose eligibility was up for redetermination in August. Their dashboard – which is updated monthly – shows 419,320 people have been renewed to date. The department said they are awaiting completed enrollment forms from another 98,109 people who were up for renewal in August and have until the end of September to return their paperwork. There were 11,187 people who were disenrolled in August because they were no longer eligible and 2,336 whose eligibility was not renewed for procedural reasons – such as not providing requested verification documents like driver’s license, pay stubs and bank statements. MDHHS senior advisor of special projects Nicole Hudson expressed what to do if you miss the deadline.

“One of the things we’ve actually done is we have paused our procedural terminations for one month,” Hudson said. “So, if you were in the June cohort, we have actually paused your procedural terminations and we gave everyone an extra month. If you’re in July, we paused your terminations and gave you an extra month until August.”

MDHHS said they advise all Medicaid enrollees to check their renewal month at michigan.gov/MIBridges. MDHHS said they will send monthly renewal notices four months before a beneficiary’s renewal date and follow up with text messages, phone calls and emails during their renewal month. MDHHS advises families to return any renewal paperwork from the department even if they believe they are no longer eligible for Medicaid. MDHHS said some members of a household can obtain health care coverage even when others are not eligible. MDHHS said they will assess a household’s eligibility for all Medicaid programs – not just for the programs in which someone is currently enrolled but also for each family member in the household.

The department said Michiganders who no longer qualify for Medicaid will receive additional information about other affordable health coverage options available, including on HealthCare.gov. MDHHS said affected Michiganders will be able to shop for and enroll in comprehensive health insurance as they transition away from Medicaid, and many Michiganders can purchase a plan for less than $10 per month. The MDHHS said if you get paperwork from the department saying your Medicaid is closed, you then have 90 days to get that paperwork submitted. If you have questions, its helpline is 1-800-642-3195.

