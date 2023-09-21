Marquette welcomes Bruce Closser home

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 78-year-old Bruce Closser is now the oldest documented person to ride from the Atlantic all the way to the Pacific.

To celebrate his triumph, the Marquette Regional History Center teamed up with Love and Bicycles, Start the Cycle and the Marquette Rotary Club to throw him a welcome home party.

Community members had a chance to meet the man before he presented a slideshow with pictures from his journey. There was a Q and A afterward, where questions ranged from his worst meal on the trip to how he was able to find his Parkinson’s medicine while on the road.

Closser says he never expected to gain such a following.

“I didn’t expect this, quite frankly,” said Closser. “I was always surprised at the number of people that were following me, I didn’t expect that either. It’s wonderful, but it’s surprising.”

At the end of the night, partygoers toasted to Closser, wishing him a life of adventure until his last days.

