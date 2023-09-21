Learn to square dance at the AC3 Barn Dance

There will be live music, a kid’s corner, hayrides and square dancing with Jo Foley.
There will be live music, a kid's corner, hayrides and square dancing with Jo Foley.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Communities That Care (AC3) is hosting a free barn dance, and all are welcome to join.

There will be live music, a kid’s corner, hayrides and square dancing with Jo Foley. The day will also feature a cake and pie auction. AC3 representatives said the winning baker will win $50.

Mary Jo O’Halloran-Torongo, Alger County Communities That Care board member, said this event is due to grants applied for by members. The grants were given to provide something that their community has been needing.

“One of the big areas for us was to be social again, to have fun, to laugh and dance and sing again, and we thought this would be a phenomenal opportunity to have a barn dance which is free to everyone,” said O’Halloran-Torongo. “It doesn’t matter who you are.”

The Barn Dance will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the historic MSU Extension Farm North Barn in Chatham.

