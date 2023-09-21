Learn luge basics at free luge on wheels clinic

The luge on wheels clinic is happening Sept. 23 and 24.
The Upper Peninsula Luge Club talks about the luge on wheels clinic on the TV6 Morning News.
The Upper Peninsula Luge Club talks about the luge on wheels clinic on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the lack of snow, the Upper Peninsula Luge Club is gearing up for its winter season and wants more people to get involved in the sport.

The club is hosting a free luge on wheels clinic this weekend to teach interested athletes the basics of luging.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with the club’s marketing director Laura Farnsworth about why it’s helpful to try the sport out before winter weather hits and gives the wheeled luge a go.

The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is hosting a free, beginner's luge on wheels clinic 9/23-24.
The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is hosting a free workshop for beginners; Tia tries luging on wheels.

The clinic is being led by an instructor from Austria along with the Team USA luge coach.

The clinic is happening over two days, but you don’t need to attend both sessions.

The Saturday session is happening at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming from 10:00 to 3:00 p.m. and includes a presentation followed by a workshop.

Athletes’ skills will be put to the test on Sunday with a friendly, low-stakes race. The Sunday portion of the workshop is happening at the Iron Industry Mining Museum in Negaunee from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The clinic is free for people ages 8+. Bring close-toed shoes and gloves, a helmet will be provided.

You can learn more about this event at travelmarquette.com and learn more about the Upper Peninsula Luge Club at upluge.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
35 UP municipal systems receive pension grants
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Escanaba issues boil water advisory

Latest News

Sacred Threads Traveling Exhibit preview
Sacred Threads Traveling Exhibit coming to Iron Mountain
The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is hosting a free, beginner's luge on wheels clinic 9/23-24.
Luge on Wheels Clinic
The Upper Peninsula Luge Club is hosting a free workshop for beginners; Tia tries luging on...
Luge on Wheels Clinic
Construction in the city of Marquette.
Southbound lane on Front Street in Maquette to close Thursday morning