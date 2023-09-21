LARP event coming to Marquette this weekend

Battle of the Banded Iron
Battle of the Banded Iron(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A live-action role-play experience is coming to Marquette this weekend.

MarQuest is hosting its first-ever event, the Battle of the Banded Iron, on Saturday. It will be an immersive roleplaying experience complete with medieval combat, quests, live music, and crafts.

Organizers say you can join the legendary storyline as two factions face off in the world of Ferös. The Enclave of Blood & Stone and The Order of The Gilded Sun will battle under the unwavering gaze of the gods and “The Council.”

Organizers say the event is all about immersing yourself in a story.

“We want you to feel like you’re stepping onto a movie scene,” said Nate Graves, MarQuest founder. “We want you to get lost in a different world. It’s not just about sword fighting, it’s really about the grander story of things.”

The Battle of the Banded Iron will start this Saturday, Sept. 23 at noon at the Halfway Village on CR-550. You can get tickets here until 11 p.m. on Thursday.

You can also meet some of the players on Thursday at Kognisjion Bryggeri on Third Street. The brewery will unveil its special beer for the weekend, Ferös Sahti, to celebrate MarQuest’s inaugural LARP event.

