Foggy into Friday morning before warm daytime sun, pop-up showers/storms

Patchy dense fog into Friday morning before daytime sun, pop-up showers/storms on summer's last day.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure over the Great Lakes region holding steady in the coming days, allowing for the movement of warm air towards Upper Michigan. But, along with the southerly stream of warm air comes increasing moisture content from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances across the region before a cooldown towards the end of the weekend. Thunderstorms can produce locally heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with patchy dense morning fog; south winds 5-10 mph

>Lows: 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with pop-up afternoon showers, few thunderstorms mainly over the west and central counties; few showers moving east late

>Highs: 70s/Few 80s Inland

Saturday, First Day of Fall: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty showers, isolated thunderstorms; mild with southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Patchy morning fog and drizzle, then partly cloudy with isolated showers west; mild with southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps

>Highs: 60s/70

