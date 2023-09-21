Dickinson and Menominee counties to host Feeding America Thursday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - There are two Feeding America West Michigan distribution events scheduled for Thursday morning.

The first event is at the Greater Marinette/Menominee YMCA at 1600 West Drive in Menominee. Distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Central time and runs until noon.

The second event is located at the Ever After Events Center, at 420 North Hooper Street in Kingsford. Distribution there begins at 10:00 a.m. Central time. Anyone picking up items at either pantry is asked to stay in their vehicle.

For those who are physically unable to attend the event and need someone to pick up food for them, the person attending must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

