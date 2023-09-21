Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance gives fall update

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance held its fall update Thursday.

At Bay College West Campus, the economic leaders of Dickinson County met to discuss current and future plans. The highest priority is bringing quality housing to Dickinson County.

Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Vice-chair Tony Edlebeck says the county is looking to fill what he calls the “missing middle.”

“One of the needs we have today is the missing middle,” Edlebeck said. “Housing for the working class. We have a difficult time finding housing for people that are wanting to move into the area or already moving into the area.”

Edlebeck says that some overlooked properties can provide housing opportunities.

“We have some aging housing in the area,” Edlebeck said. “Some of it is a matter of residing a project or new windows to just enforcing some of the littered areas that just need to be cleaned up a little bit.”

Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Lois Ellis says that organizations like the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance provide a critical network of economic and civil leaders.

“We’re kind of a connector here,” said Ellis. “We’re collaborating. That’s why our task force structure has a wide variety of people participating from private businesses but also our local public municipalities and other units of government.”

The Alliance hopes to tap into the BuildUP fund to help developers expedite the construction of new housing in Dickinson County.

