Alpha Brewery’s Yooptoberfest returns

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alpha Michigan Brewing Company is hosting the 2nd Yooptoberfest Saturday.

The event, opening at noon, will feature five food trucks, live music and games.

Alpha’s Head Brewer Lydia Novitsky says their Octoberfest beer is custom-made for the event.

“We always tap it in the fall and now we are making it a whole event scheduled around the beer, and we actually almost sold-out last year so I made twice as much as last year so we won’t have that problem,” said Novitsky.

Last year, Yooptoberfest sold almost 2,500 pints of beer. The owners expect to sell even more this weekend.

