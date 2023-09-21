30th annual Lake Superior Shore Run coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser race is coming to Marquette this weekend.

It’s the 30th annual Lake Superior Shore Run. Runners can participate in the half marathon, 5K, 5-mile hike, or 1-mile kids race along Lake Superior’s beautiful shoreline. All proceeds from the race will go to Superiorland Cross Country Ski Club’s youth programs.

Organizers say the courses are beautiful.

“It’s just gorgeous,” said Jeni Kilpela, Lake Superior Shore Run director. “If you’ve ever hiked from Wetmore to Little Presque, [you know] it can’t be beat. So many people say this is their favorite race of the year. The fall colors are starting to turn, the weather is still pretty temperate, and it’s just usually just a really fun day for everybody.”

The kid’s race will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. and the rest of the races will be Saturday at 9 a.m. at Little Presque Isle. You can register here or at the event.

