30th annual Lake Superior Shore Run coming to Marquette

Lake Superior Shore Run
Lake Superior Shore Run
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser race is coming to Marquette this weekend.

It’s the 30th annual Lake Superior Shore Run. Runners can participate in the half marathon, 5K, 5-mile hike, or 1-mile kids race along Lake Superior’s beautiful shoreline. All proceeds from the race will go to Superiorland Cross Country Ski Club’s youth programs.

Organizers say the courses are beautiful.

“It’s just gorgeous,” said Jeni Kilpela, Lake Superior Shore Run director. “If you’ve ever hiked from Wetmore to Little Presque, [you know] it can’t be beat. So many people say this is their favorite race of the year. The fall colors are starting to turn, the weather is still pretty temperate, and it’s just usually just a really fun day for everybody.”

The kid’s race will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. and the rest of the races will be Saturday at 9 a.m. at Little Presque Isle. You can register here or at the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
35 UP municipal systems receive pension grants

Latest News

Battle of the Banded Iron
LARP event coming to Marquette this weekend
Community members had a chance to meet the man before he presented a slideshow with pictures...
Marquette welcomes Bruce Closser home
The proceeds go to kids and families in the U.P. who need medical assistance.
RE/MAX 1st Realty hosts fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network
The Powell Township Planning Commission voted to not recommend a public hearing to change...
Petition to change ordinance banning rocket launches stalls in Powell Township