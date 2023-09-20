WATCH: DNR opens gun range in Richmond Township, Chicago Beefs gets mural after painting theft

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday we take a look at an ongoing court case in Alger County, a new DNR gun range coming to Richmond Township, an update on a painting missing from a restaurant in Houghton and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 19, 2023.

