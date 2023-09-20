A warmer pattern is here

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
An unseasonably warmer stretch begins today as upper-level ridging builds across the Great Lakes. High temperatures will mainly be in the 70s extending into the weekend. Another dry day is on tap for us. Then, some scattered showers are likely tomorrow and Friday evening in the western counties. As a cold front moves through on Saturday clouds will be on the rise and another shot of scattered showers is expected late in the afternoon.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 80s interior west, upper 60s to low 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, 80s west

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm with evening scattered showers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with late afternoon scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

