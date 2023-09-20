Wakefield VFW hosts 11th annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes rally

The photo finish after the Walk a Mile rally walk.
The photo finish after the Walk a Mile rally walk.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Mental health comes in many forms and affects people and ages differently.

Gogebic County Great Start Family Liaison Crystal Suzik says today’s Walk in My Shoes rally is all about educating and empowering people to know it’s okay to reach out for help.

“It doesn’t matter what your background is, who you are, mental health is just like your physical health. You need to take care of it and address it just the way you do anything else,” said Suzik.

Taking place at the VFW in Wakefield, the Walk in My Shoes rally had keynote speakers discuss mental health support. Philip Hefner’Gardiepy from Northpoint Behavioral Health says his goal is to encourage people across our area.

“I have had the pleasure of coming out to speak to all of these folks for the last 10 years, and to help build their strength to make them feel safe and to encourage them and to show them value and respect. Not just here in Gogebic County but throughout the U.P.,” said Hefner’Gardiepy.

Volunteer and Community Mental Health care manager Dustin Pitrone says Walk a Mile in My Shoes means it’s important not to judge and to seek to understand.

“Instead of judging a person on an act or behavior, look at their whole history. Look at all the things they may have gone through without making that judgment. So walking a mile in my shoes is walking with me through my life’s journey and maybe you will understand a bit better,” said Pitrone.

More information on mental health awareness can be found online. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, dial 988.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
Boxley appeared in the Alger County Circuit Court room for an arraignment.
Ishpeming woman accused of setting ex-husband on fire enters not guilty plea

Latest News

The proceeds go to kids and families in the U.P. who need medical assistance.
RE/MAX 1st Realty hosts fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network
Positive Exposure and Delta Dental will be expanding their range to people in Marquette and...
Collaborative photoshoot opportunity comes to Marquette
They offered two options based on whether you have a gas-powered heater or an electric heater.
UPPCO offers customers free Energy Saving Kits
Highs from the 70s-80s, plus pop-up rain and t-storm chances before cooler transition next week.
End-of-summer warmth with pop-up showers, t-storms