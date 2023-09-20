Visit Keweenaw to attempt Guinness World Record for most people in Plaidurday photograph

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw is looking to break the Guinness World Record for the most people wearing plaid in a Plaidurday photo.

The current record is held by Canada, where in 2019, 1,359 people gathered in Northwestern Ontario for the photograph. Plaidurday, also known as International Plaid Day, is held on the first Friday of October.

According to Visit Keweenaw Public Relations & Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold, the idea came to be during a planning meeting between Visit Keweenaw staff.

“We were sitting in the office, and we were looking at our fall calendar,” said Wiederhold. “We knew 906 Day was coming up, and it was coming up too fast, so we moved on to Plaidurday. And we thought, ‘Why not try and break the record for most Plaidurday people wearing plaid in a photo?’”

The photo event is being held at the Houghton High School football field. Wiederhold says that the plan was to originally have the photo taken on the pier in downtown Houghton, but the school was eager to be involved and offered the use of the field.

“That’s really going to up our odds, getting the students involved,” continued Wiederhold. “Hopefully, their parents will come and invite more people.”

The event is free to participate in, and all are encouraged to attend wearing their favorite plaid. This invitation also extends to communities in other countries. Wristbands will be handed out to attendees, and they will be sent in groups of 10 to make counting easier.

“We need 1,360 people to show up and we’ll have the record in the bag,” continued Wiederhold. “We are prepared to host up to 2,000 people.”

The photo will take place at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 6. Brockit Inc. will be taking the photograph.

