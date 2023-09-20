Visit Keweenaw to attempt Guinness World Record for most people in Plaidurday photograph

The current record is held by Canada, where in 2019, 1,359 people gathered in Northwestern...
The current record is held by Canada, where in 2019, 1,359 people gathered in Northwestern Ontario for the photograph.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Keweenaw is looking to break the Guinness World Record for the most people wearing plaid in a Plaidurday photo.

The current record is held by Canada, where in 2019, 1,359 people gathered in Northwestern Ontario for the photograph. Plaidurday, also known as International Plaid Day, is held on the first Friday of October.

According to Visit Keweenaw Public Relations & Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold, the idea came to be during a planning meeting between Visit Keweenaw staff.

“We were sitting in the office, and we were looking at our fall calendar,” said Wiederhold. “We knew 906 Day was coming up, and it was coming up too fast, so we moved on to Plaidurday. And we thought, ‘Why not try and break the record for most Plaidurday people wearing plaid in a photo?’”

The photo event is being held at the Houghton High School football field. Wiederhold says that the plan was to originally have the photo taken on the pier in downtown Houghton, but the school was eager to be involved and offered the use of the field.

“That’s really going to up our odds, getting the students involved,” continued Wiederhold. “Hopefully, their parents will come and invite more people.”

The event is free to participate in, and all are encouraged to attend wearing their favorite plaid. This invitation also extends to communities in other countries. Wristbands will be handed out to attendees, and they will be sent in groups of 10 to make counting easier.

“We need 1,360 people to show up and we’ll have the record in the bag,” continued Wiederhold. “We are prepared to host up to 2,000 people.”

The photo will take place at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 6. Brockit Inc. will be taking the photograph.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
Boxley appeared in the Alger County Circuit Court room for an arraignment.
Ishpeming woman accused of setting ex-husband on fire enters not guilty plea

Latest News

Applicants must be located and operate in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, or Ontonagon counties.
Applications now open for Copper Shores Community Health Foundation Giving Tuesday nonprofit fundraiser
Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for...
Health officials provide tips to protect against West Nile Virus
The dispatch center is responsible for all 911 emergencies in Marquette County.
Marquette County Central Dispatch receives county money to help update aging equipment
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police