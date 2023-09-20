Village of Ontonagon receives $1.9 million to help pay pensions

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The state announced Wednesday that $68 million will be given to 35 Upper Michigan cities, villages, townships, counties and road commissions.

The village of Ontonagon received $1.9 million which will help pay the $8.6 million it owes the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan (MERS). Ontonagon’s Village Manager Willie DuPont said this new grant provides significant relief.

“It’s huge, the money we received from the state already, we’re using that to make payments for the next three years. I figure the general fund will have three years with the payments because of that. Then you throw another two million on top of it and we’re really getting to a decent place, but we are not out of the woods yet,” DuPont said.

DuPont says the current estimate left of the payments is around $6 million and the grant secures payment until the start of the next decade.

“The way I look at it is this problem will end in 2040 and this got us up to the year 2030. So in the next decade, we need to figure out how we’re going to do the following decade, and then you figure 2040 is the end of our issue,” DuPont said.

DuPont says the village will receive updates on the remaining balance around the middle of next year. Separately, the Ontonagon County Road Commission is getting $2.97 million.

View the full list of grant recipients here.

