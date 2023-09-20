Upper Michigan Today’s All Booked UP: How to Sell a Haunted House

Upper Michigan Today Wednesday, September 20.
Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today has wrapped up another month of All Booked UP.

Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh of the Peter White Public Library stopped by to review Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead” and to reveal the next book.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Now, back to All Booked UP.

The general consensus for Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead”: it’s a two-thumbs-up, tear-jerking must-read.

Heading into spooky season... you can dive into Grady Hendrix’s mystery thriller “How to Sell a Haunted House”.

Join Elizabeth and Tia in reading Grady Hendrix's "How to Sell a Haunted House" until October 25.

And finally... a little book title charades to wrap up Upper Michigan Today’s All Booked UP chat!

Join the All Booked UP discussion group on Facebook to keep the conversations going.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

