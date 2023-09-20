Upper Michigan Today’s All Booked UP: How to Sell a Haunted House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today has wrapped up another month of All Booked UP.

Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh of the Peter White Public Library stopped by to review Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead” and to reveal the next book.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson share stories of the day on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to All Booked UP.

The general consensus for Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead”: it’s a two-thumbs-up, tear-jerking must-read.

Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz review Barbara Kingsolver's "Demon Copperhead" on Upper Michigan Today.

Heading into spooky season... you can dive into Grady Hendrix’s mystery thriller “How to Sell a Haunted House”.

Join Elizabeth and Tia in reading Grady Hendrix's "How to Sell a Haunted House" until October 25.

And finally... a little book title charades to wrap up Upper Michigan Today’s All Booked UP chat!

Playing book charades on Upper Michigan Today.

Join the All Booked UP discussion group on Facebook to keep the conversations going.

