UPPCO offers customers free Energy Saving Kits

They offered two options based on whether you have a gas-powered heater or an electric heater.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) provided free Energy Savings Kits to give their customers some quick savings.

People were able to come into the Ishpeming Senior Center, answer a few questions and leave with some energy-saving tips and tricks. They offered two options based on whether they have an electric or gas-powered heater.

Gas heater kits came with LED lightbulbs, a desk lamp and a night light. Electric heater kits came with the same lights, a showerhead, faucet aerators and hot water pipe insulation.

Andrew McNeally, UPPCO manager of energy solutions, said they wanted to give customers simple ways to save money on their electric bill.

“The kits are a way for us to reach a large segment of our customer base with measures that most people would walk right by and not think that they would save them money,” said McNeally.

McNeally said they recommend using LED lightbulbs as they last 15 times longer and use one-ninth of the electricity.

