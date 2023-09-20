‘Tis the Season: The Hallmark Channel’s 2023 movie lineup is here

The Hallmark Channel has released its 2023 holiday movie lineup.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year, and the Hallmark Channel has revealed its 2023 Christmas movie lineup.

The TV channel’s lineup consists of a total of 40 new movies between the Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas collections.

The Hallmark Channel will seemingly bypass Halloween entirely by kicking its movies off on Oct. 20. The channel will be airing its Countdown to Christmas, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Miracles of Christmas lineups.

This year’s releases of holiday films include romances like “Checkin’ It Twice,” “Never Been Chris’d” and “Holiday Hotline.”

Movies about other things like friendship will include “Everything Christmas,” “The Santa Summit” and “A Season for Family.”

Additional movies with a focus on inspiration will also be premiered, which include “A World Record Christmas,” “Heaven Down Here,” and “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.”

The list of holiday movies premiering this year includes:

Countdown to Christmas

Oct. 20 - “Checkin’ It Twice”

Oct. 21 - “Where Are You, Christmas?”

Oct. 22 - “Under The Christmas Sky”

Oct. 27 - “Christmas By Design”

Oct 28 - “Mystic Christmas”

Oct. 29 - “Joyeux Noel”

Nov. 3 - “Flipping For Christmas”

Nov. 4 - “Never Been Chris’d”

Nov. 5 - “The Santa Summit”

Nov. 10 - “Everything Christmas”

Nov. 11 - “Christmas Island”

Nov. 12 - “A Heidelberg Holiday”

Nov. 17 - “Navigating Christmas”

Nov. 18 - “A Merry Scottish Christmas”

Nov. 19 - “Holiday Hotline”

Nov. 23 - “Catch Me If You Claus”

Nov. 24 - “Letters To Santa” - 6 p.m. ET/PT

Nov. 24 - “Holiday Road”

Nov. 25 - “Christmas In Notting Hill” - 6 p.m. ET/PT

Nov. 25 - “Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up”

Nov. 26 - “Our Christmas Mural” - 6 p.m. ET/PT

Nov. 26 - “A Biltmore Christmas”

Dec. 1 - “My Norwegian Holiday”

Dec. 2 - “A Not So Royal Christmas”

Dec. 3 - “Christmas With A Kiss”

Dec. 8 - “Magic In Mistletoe”

Dec. 9 - “Christmas On Cherry Lane”

Dec. 10 - “Round And Round”

Dec. 15 - “The Secret Gift Of Christmas”

Dec. 16 - “Sealed With A List”

Dec. 17 - “Friends & Family Christmas”

Miracles of Christmas

Oct. 26 - “Ms. Christmas Comes To Town”

Nov. 2 - “My Christmas Guide”

Nov. 9 - “Mystery On Mistletoe Lane”

Nov. 16 - “A World Record Christmas”

Nov. 22 - “A Season For Family”

Nov. 30 - “Time For Her To Come Home For Christmas”

Dec. 7 - “To All A Good Night”

Dec. 14 - “Heaven Down Here”

Dec. 21 - “A Miracle In Bethlehem, PA”

All of the film premier times are 8:00 p.m. ET/PT unless noted otherwise.

