Superior Connections Recovery Community Organization set to provide transportation with grant funding

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County nonprofit is looking to make mental health services more accessible.

Superior Connections Recovery Community Organization is reaching out to the west end of Marquette County.

The nonprofit received a $30,000 grant from the West End Health Foundation on Sept. 18.

Superior Connections Executive Director Ryan Redmond said the grant will be used to provide people transportation to doctors’ appointments or treatment.

“We purchased a 15-passenger van, which is going to allow us to take people to treatment, to appointments, to our recovery community events,” Redmond said. “We also are going to purchase some bicycles and bus tickets.”

Redmond said those living in rural areas on the west end may not be able to drive themselves to the treatments they need. He said transportation has been a consistent obstacle in accessing mental health services.

“We’ve been working with individuals since 2019 and transportation is, overall, the biggest barrier time and time again,” Redmond said. “With the restrictions with the public transportation system, it’s just been really difficult since Covid and going forward.”

This grant was a part of the West End Health Foundation’s Proactive Grant. The grant has a theme every year, with mental health being this year’s theme.

West End Health Foundation Board Member Kori Bjorne said tackling obstacles like transportation can get people the help they need.

“Substance use disorder and mental health are such a large problem,” Bjorne said. “What we wanted to be able to do was pick something small within that problem that we can help solve, and transportation is going to be a big thing.”

Redmond said Superior Connections is in the process of making bikes and bus tickets available to those who need them.

