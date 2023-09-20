Green Bay Packers Super Bowl replica trophy stolen from bar by man wearing Lions gear

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar -Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon, September 18, 2023. (Image courtesy of The Bar)(WLUK)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) - A piece of Green Bay Packers memorabilia was stolen from a bar Monday night.

Inside the Huddle released surveillance images of a man walking out the door with its Super Bowl replica trophy earlier this week. The taping took place at The Bar on Holmgren Way.

Officials say the individual was wearing a blue Detroit Lions zip hoodie, blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

The replica trophy was given to the show by former Packers player Donald Driver.

If you have any information on this individual, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200.

