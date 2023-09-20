RE/MAX 1st Realty hosts fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - RE/MAX 1st Realty hosted a fundraising event for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN).

The proceeds go to kids and families in the U.P. who need medical assistance. The day featured games, raffles and a grounded hot air balloon.

Erin Wasik, RE/MAX 1st Realty realtor, said it’s important for the employees of RE/MAX to give back to the community.

“This event is something that we started last year because we wanted to go above and beyond, and we really believe in what they do. It’s a great way to give back to families and kids right here in our communities that need it,” said Wasik.

The fundraiser went from 4 to 7 p.m. at RE/MAX 1st Realty in Marquette Township.

