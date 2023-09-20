Race for Jordan fundraising for memorial scholarship fund

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The family of Jordan DeMay continues to honor the teen’s memory throughout the Marquette community.

The second annual Race for Jordan is happening on Sunday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Funds raised from this event will go to the Jordan DeMay #IGOTYOU Education Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a Marquette Senior High School student-athlete who demonstrates leadership and a morally positive character.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Jordan’s mom, Jennifer Buta.

Special #IGOTYOU t-shirts will be available for purchase on-site at the race.

You can sign up for the Race for Jordan 5K or 10K at runsignup.com.

