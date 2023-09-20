Race for Jordan fundraising for memorial scholarship fund

The Race for Jordan DeMay is happening on Sunday, October 1.
Jennifer Buta shows off the new #IGOTYOU shirts in honor of her son, Jordan DeMay.
Jennifer Buta shows off the new #IGOTYOU shirts in honor of her son, Jordan DeMay.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The family of Jordan DeMay continues to honor the teen’s memory throughout the Marquette community.

The second annual Race for Jordan is happening on Sunday, October 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Funds raised from this event will go to the Jordan DeMay #IGOTYOU Education Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a Marquette Senior High School student-athlete who demonstrates leadership and a morally positive character.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Jordan’s mom, Jennifer Buta.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Jennifer Buta about the community race happening in memory of Jordan DeMay and the scholarship fund it supports.

Special #IGOTYOU t-shirts will be available for purchase on-site at the race.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Jennifer Buta about the community race happening in memory of Jordan DeMay and the scholarship fund it supports.

You can sign up for the Race for Jordan 5K or 10K at runsignup.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment
Boxley appeared in the Alger County Circuit Court room for an arraignment.
Ishpeming woman accused of setting ex-husband on fire enters not guilty plea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump plans to meet with striking autoworkers in Michigan instead of attending second GOP debate

Latest News

Andrea Marsh and Marty Achatz join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Upper Michigan Today’s All Booked UP: How to Sell a Haunted House
35 UP municipal systems receive pension grants
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Escanaba issues boil water advisory
Marquette Breakfast Rotary President previews lithium-ion battery recycling event
Marquette Breakfast Rotary President previews lithium-ion battery recycling event