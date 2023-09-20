Omega House to hold free, all-ages Community Grief Awareness event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Omega House is preparing for its first-ever Community Grief Awareness event later in September.

The three-hour, free event for all ages aims to offer grief education and support to community members affected by grief. The event will include breakout sessions and workshops that will discuss grief and its forms.

“As part of our community support program, what we look to do is to put together an event for the community,” said Omega House Board President Mark Miron. “Allowing people to come out and learn about grief, talk about grief, and experience grief together as a group.”

These sessions will be split up between adults, children in kindergarten through 6th grade, and teens in 7th to 12th grades.

According to Miron, some of the motivation behind the event is a lack of grief support nationwide.

“As a culture, we don’t like to talk about death,” continued Miron. “And as a consequence of that, we also don’t like to talk about grief. We have expectations around grief I think that are sometimes unrealistic, and so people struggle with grieving.”

Miron also notes that grieving for seniors was especially difficult during the pandemic. Family members were unable to see them before they died, leaving behind significant unresolved emotions that they are hoping to assist with.

This event is not just for Houghton County. Multiple organizations from other counties such as Gogebic Ontonagon ISD and KBIC Health System are sponsoring the event.

“We’ve really tried hard to reach out to other counties.,” said Omega House Board Member Ginny Hemmer. “We would really like people from anywhere in the U.P., anywhere in Michigan, if you’re wanting to stop by to stop by and be part of this event.”

The event will be on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be located at the St Peter and Paul Lutheran Church in Houghton.

While it is a free event, attendees are encouraged to contact Omega House to register. Call Omega House at (906)-482-4438 to register.

