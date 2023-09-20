Marquette County Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 20 years

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The smell of hot dogs was in the air Wednesday afternoon as the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s 20-year celebration

ReStore director Bob Howe said he’s using this celebration to give back to the community in multiple ways.

“You could complete the scavenger hunt where you get 10 dollars off your next purchase,” Howe said. “All purchases in the store today were 20 percent off. I have some items that are reduced by up to 50 or 60 percent. They are red tag discount items and if you walk around the store, there are all kinds of things that are priced for sale.”

Howe said his store benefits the community, as 98 percent of the items are donated. The organization’s repairs coordinator Henry Sale said seeing firsthand how his work impacts lives is why he decided to apply.

“Being able to either help people achieve the dream of home ownership that they might not otherwise be able to or with our ramps and repairs to be able to have people age in place and continue to live in a place they love,” Sale said.

Sale said even though he hasn’t worked for this nonprofit for 20 years, so far, he loves the comradery and the community.

“We have a great group of staff and volunteers here that are a ton of fun to work with and getting to work in the community at that level with those people and we don’t always get to do that in the office, but getting to do it in a place like here at the ReStore is awesome,” Sale said.

Sale said they will continue to strengthen the community for another 20 years. He said all of Wednesday’s sales will go until Saturday.

