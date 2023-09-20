Marquette County Central Dispatch receives county money to help update aging equipment

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Central Dispatch is receiving some much-needed improvements thanks to the Marquette County taxpayers.

The center has been having issues with its fire dispatching due to aging equipment. A department on the county’s western edge says these issues affect how quickly crews can arrive on the scene.

“Now a few months past here, we’ve been having problems getting clear precise pages. There’s been a lot of static and interruptions and the dispatcher’s voices coming through to us so at times we don’t know exactly where to go or what exactly the problem was,” Michigamme Spurr Fire Department Firefighter Charles Gardner said.

On Tuesday night the Marquette County Board approved $150,000 to update the fire dispatch equipment.

“We will be replacing all the equipment for the fire paging equipment and all of the towers. So, we’ll be replacing our antennas our duplexers and our repeaters and also doing line sweeps to make sure that the line between the repeaters and antenna are okay and if they’re not those that’ll be replaced as well,” Marquette County Central Dispatch Manager Gerald Hebert said.

Hebert says while this equipment is expensive dispatchers need to be able to communicate effectively.

“In a time and need you can’t put a price on somebody’s life. So, you know this funding, the money that’s being utilized that the county for this is going to help the taxpayers anybody coming into or passing through our county for years to come,” Hebert said.

Hebert says the improvements will take time, but the new equipment is expected to be in operation by November. He says this new equipment will also come as Marquette County Central Dispatch moves its operations to the basement of the Marquette County Health Department.

