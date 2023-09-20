Marquette County Board pre-approves grant application for KI Sawyer building demolitions

The grant covers the cost of demolishing 14 buildings in the business district.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A proposed demolition project in K.I. Sawyer made it one step closer to construction on Tuesday.

The Marquette County board pre-approved a $3.3 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant for Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport.

The grant covers the cost of demolishing 14 buildings in the business district.

“These buildings were part of the former U.S. Air Force base operations. Over the years we have been able to repurpose several buildings. These buildings were a challenge because they were purpose-built,” said Duane Duray, Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport director.

The demolition company has already been selected. The airport expects the FAA to provide the grant funds by October. Then, the four-month demolition project will start.

