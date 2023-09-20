Health officials provide tips to protect against West Nile Virus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Health officials have tips to help you stay safe from West Nile Virus.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, two falcons originating from Marquette County tested positive for the virus.

Patrick Jacuzzo, Marquette County Health Department’s director of environmental health, says it’s not unusual for these types of viruses to be found in Michigan.

“Routinely we do have positive West Nile Virus birds throughout the state in all counties, so it’s something that we know to exist within the county,” said Jacuzzo.

Even though the risk of contracting the virus is low, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Jacuzzo says the best way to prevent West Nile Virus is by preventing bug bites.

“If you’re out in areas that have high mosquito populations, using a mosquito repellant that contains deet or wearing long sleeves and long pants prevents bites,” said Jacuzzo. “You can also try to eliminate ponding water around your property so that you don’t have breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

Jacuzzo said the virus is not a communicable disease, so it does not transfer from person to person.

Symptoms of the virus typically occur three to fifteen days after a bug bite. Experts warn to call your doctor if you experience a fever, muscle weakness, or fatigue.

