Health officials provide tips to protect against West Nile Virus

Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for...
Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for transmitting the disease to humans, to reproduce.(Pixabay)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Health officials have tips to help you stay safe from West Nile Virus.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, two falcons originating from Marquette County tested positive for the virus.

Patrick Jacuzzo, Marquette County Health Department’s director of environmental health, says it’s not unusual for these types of viruses to be found in Michigan.

“Routinely we do have positive West Nile Virus birds throughout the state in all counties, so it’s something that we know to exist within the county,” said Jacuzzo.

Even though the risk of contracting the virus is low, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Jacuzzo says the best way to prevent West Nile Virus is by preventing bug bites.

“If you’re out in areas that have high mosquito populations, using a mosquito repellant that contains deet or wearing long sleeves and long pants prevents bites,” said Jacuzzo. “You can also try to eliminate ponding water around your property so that you don’t have breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

Jacuzzo said the virus is not a communicable disease, so it does not transfer from person to person.

Symptoms of the virus typically occur three to fifteen days after a bug bite. Experts warn to call your doctor if you experience a fever, muscle weakness, or fatigue.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
Boxley appeared in the Alger County Circuit Court room for an arraignment.
Ishpeming woman accused of setting ex-husband on fire enters not guilty plea

Latest News

Applicants must be located and operate in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, or Ontonagon counties.
Applications now open for Copper Shores Community Health Foundation Giving Tuesday nonprofit fundraiser
The dispatch center is responsible for all 911 emergencies in Marquette County.
Marquette County Central Dispatch receives county money to help update aging equipment
The current record is held by Canada, where in 2019, 1,359 people gathered in Northwestern...
Visit Keweenaw to attempt Guinness World Record for most people in Plaidurday photograph
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police