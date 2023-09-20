Finlandia Foundation National launches “Saving Finland in America” fundraiser campaign

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - An organization in Hancock is aiming to raise funds to preserve Finnish heritage in the U.P.

Finlandia Foundation National (FFN) has launched its “Saving Finland in America” fundraiser campaign.

Finnish American Heritage Center Director David Maki said the campaign is a game changer.

“What they are looking to do is raise $3,000,000 to ensure that the Finnish American Heritage Center and all of its components will be in existence for the short-term and long-term future,” Maki said.

Maki said the FFN owns all the operations of the heritage center. That includes the Finnish American Reporter, Northwind Books, the Finnish American Archive, the Finlandia Gallery and the Finnish American Folk School. However, he says the foundation is awaiting confirmation of its purchase of the Finnish American Heritage Center itself.

“Right now, they own everything but the actual real estate, meaning the two buildings that those operations are housed in. I am led to believe those purchases are a matter of when not if,” Maki said.

The foundation has future projects planned, which include digitizing all Finnish records.

“We would like to make our records available online in a format that people can use, though they can’t make the voyage to what we like to call the nesting place of Finnish America,” Maki said. “That way we are even more of a national center of showing what we do and why we are doing it.”

The foundation would also like to create an endowment fund soon. For those who are interested in donating, click here.

