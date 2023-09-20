Feeding America to bring mobile food pantry to Marquette County Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food in Marquette.

The mobile food pantry will be located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Distribution is slated to begin at noon Eastern time.

For those who are physically unable to attend the event and need someone to pick up food for them, the person attending must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

The pantry is a drive-thru event. Anyone picking up items is asked to stay in their car.

