Escanaba Public Safety responds to a report of a person with a gun on Bay College campus Tuesday evening

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students are safe Wednesday morning after Escanaba Public Safety officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on campus.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday evening officers were dispatched to campus for a person walking around the dorms carrying an AR rifle. Officers were also told that the suspect was wearing a mask, and knocking on dorm doors.

A search of the campus was performed, along with a review of campus security camera footage with Bay College staff, and interviews of students. Officers learned during that time there were three suspects who were wearing Halloween masks, and one had a plastic machete. Officers also learned that no other weapons were involved, and the three students were pranking other students.

Officers identified and interviewed all three suspects involved in the incident.

Escanaba Public Saftey was assisted by the Delta County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan State Police, Bay College staff, and Delta County Central Dispatch

