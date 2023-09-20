End-of-summer warmth with pop-up showers, t-storms

Highs from the 70s-80s, plus pop-up rain and t-storm chances before cooler transition next week.
Highs from the 70s-80s, plus pop-up rain and t-storm chances before cooler transition next week.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure over the Great Lakes region holding steady in the coming days, allowing for the movement of warm air towards Upper Michigan through Saturday. But, along with the southerly stream of warm air comes increasing moisture content from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances across the region before a cooldown towards the end of the weekend.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with patchy morning fog plus patchy drizzle; south winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 50s/60

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with pop-up afternoon showers, few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/Few 80s Inland

Friday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds with showers picking towards evening, plus isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/Isolated 80s Inland

Saturday, First Day of Fall: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers early; seasonal temps and breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temps

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
Boxley appeared in the Alger County Circuit Court room for an arraignment.
Ishpeming woman accused of setting ex-husband on fire enters not guilty plea

Latest News

Highs from the 70s-80s, plus pop-up rain and t-storm chances before cooler transition next week.
End-of-summer warmth with pop-up showers, t-storms
warm
A warmer pattern is here
warm
A warmer stretch is underway
Some U.P. highs reaching the 80s before rain, t-storm chances pick up ahead of the weekend.
Warm stretch to the end of summer -- but rain chances picking up too