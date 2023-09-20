End-of-summer warmth with pop-up showers, t-storms

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure over the Great Lakes region holding steady in the coming days, allowing for the movement of warm air towards Upper Michigan through Saturday. But, along with the southerly stream of warm air comes increasing moisture content from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances across the region before a cooldown towards the end of the weekend.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with patchy morning fog plus patchy drizzle; south winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 50s/60

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with pop-up afternoon showers, few thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/Few 80s Inland

Friday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds with showers picking towards evening, plus isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/Isolated 80s Inland

Saturday, First Day of Fall: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers early; seasonal temps and breezy

>Highs: 60s/70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temps

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps

>Highs: 60s

