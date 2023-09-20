Community forum held to discuss new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) hosted a community forum at NMU to discuss the future of veteran homes in Marquette.

MVH leadership and members of the new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans’ design team provided updates to community members at the forum.

Afterward, MVH took public questions. The biggest concern most people expressed was environmental issues with the former Cliffs Dow site and what effects those issues could have on veterans living in the home. MVH was adamant that it would not build a home for veterans in an unsafe location.

MVH says these conversations are exactly why it hosted the forum.

“One of our biggest goals with all of this was moving forward with having these conversations in an as transparent and informal way as possible,” said Anne Zerbe, MVH CEO.

MVH recently launched a website where people can find updates and the newest information on the new DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

