Collaborative photoshoot opportunity comes to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta Dental and Positive Exposure will be bringing a collaborative photoshoot opportunity to Marquette.

In 2022, the Delta Dental Foundation collaborated with Positive Exposure, a global 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in New York by award-winning Photographer Rick Guidotti, on a photoshoot. This shoot featured Michiganders with disabilities to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion in dental care settings.

“Individuals with disabilities, especially intellectual disabilities, have an average wait time of two years to see the dentist,” said Holli Seabury, Delta Dental Foundation executive director.

Photos from that shoot have been featured in dental clinics and gallery showings around Michigan. Now, Positive Exposure and Delta Dental will be expanding their range to people in Marquette and Detroit.

Holli Seabury, Delta Dental Foundation executive director, said it’s important to include the U.P. when advocating for dental care.

“The more rural the area, the more people are going to struggle to access care. So, there are less providers, there are transportation difficulties and so you cannot leave out the U.P. when you’re looking at Michigan and you’re looking at advocating for care,” said Seabury.

Seabury said one of the most impactful parts is being able to get photos of the families.

“One of the things that has been most impactful is after the families receive the images, them sending us pictures of them framed on their walls or telling us you know, these are our first family photos, and they were taken by a world-famous photographer and they’re absolutely stunning,” said Seabury.

Shoot participants will receive digital copies of their photos at no charge. Interested parties can complete an application by Friday, Oct. 6.

