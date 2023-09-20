Baraga County Road Commission receives honorary check for new transportation maintenance facility

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County is closer to building a new transportation maintenance facility.

After $3,000,000 for the building was approved in the new state budget, State Rep. Jenn Hill (D-109th State House District) presented the road commission with an honorary check on Saturday, September 16th. The Baraga County Road Commission Engineer Manager Douglas Mills said obtaining this investment came after multiple meetings and tours with Representative Hill.

“She worked hard on that to get it to this year’s budget, there were several transportation-related projects that were approved in the budget, and this was one in her district. She was very passionate about it and we were pleased when the budget process went through,” Mills said. “We received a phone call from her and eventually it did go through the budget process and was signed.”

Mills said with the current building being 66 years old, maintenance costs have put a drag on the commission’s budget. He also added that the money was approved for Oct. 1, however right now the commission is planning the design and location of the building.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.