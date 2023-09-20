46 North Driving School now open and accepting students for 2024 sessions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a shortage of driver’s education opportunities in the U.P.

With a new driving school now open in Marquette, instructors and friends Mary Moe and Lisa Cerasoli hope to provide some relief to that shortage.

The two stopped by Upper Michigan Today on Tuesday to talk about their new driver’s training courses and how students can get involved.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Now, back to driver’s ed!

46 North Driving School was formed by two parents to teenagers, who knew the struggle of getting their kids into driver’s training firsthand.

Moe and Cerasoli were on a walk together when they brainstormed the idea for a driving school.

Nearly a year later, the two are certified driving instructors and getting kids behind the wheel.

Moe and Cerasoli put Elizabeth and Tia’s knowledge of driving rules to the test...

...can Tia pass the parallel parking test?

46 North Driving School has openings right now for sessions 1 and 2.

You can register for driver’s education sessions and learn more at 46northdrivingschool.com or call (906) 361-1852.

