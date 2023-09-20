1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 57-year-old Laurium man is dead following a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to highway M-26 near Tikkanen Road around 1:00 a.m. The driver was traveling north on M-26 and lost control. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Calumet Post, Laurium Police Department, Mercy Ambulance, and Superior Service Towing.

