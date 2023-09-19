WATCH: New bills to address hospitals staffing under committee review

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday we take a look at a decision in MSU’s sexual misconduct investigation involving Head Coach Mel Tucker, health care bills currently being discussed in committee, therapy with furry friends at Northern Michigan University and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 18, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee
The crash involved multiple vehicles at the intersection of Randall Drive and Lilac Street in...
Republic motorcyclist hospitalized following Ishpeming Township crash
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
Cody Freeman and Ronnee Pietrantonio were arrested after a search warrant revealed drugs and...
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
39-year-old James Kamal Itani
UPDATE: Florida man who set fire to MSP cruisers arraigned in court, faces multiple felony charges

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: New bills to address hospitals staffing under committee review
The shelter sells 300 tickets and has around 100 still left for purchase for the dinner.
Northwoods Animal Shelter to hold Paw-sta fundraiser
This is the fifth year the Oscar G. Johnson Medical Center has received a national award and...
Iron Mountain VA receives national award
Students could pet and play with eight registered therapy dogs - Ben, Rosie, Molly, Sal, Sissy,...
NMU Wildpups visit Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy