A warmer stretch is on the way
High pressure is still moving through the Great Lakes. Plan on a gorgeous sunny day. Then, an upper-level ridge in the jetstream will bring a warmer air mass. This will result in high temperatures being unseasonably above normal. Rain chances increase into the weekend.
Today: A chilly morning, mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low 70s west, mid to upper 60s elsewhere
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s west, upper 60s to mid 70s elsewhere
Thursday: Partly cloudy with warmer conditions and isolated showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the west
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy with showers in the west
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.