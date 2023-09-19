A warmer stretch is on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
High pressure is still moving through the Great Lakes. Plan on a gorgeous sunny day. Then, an upper-level ridge in the jetstream will bring a warmer air mass. This will result in high temperatures being unseasonably above normal. Rain chances increase into the weekend.

Today: A chilly morning, mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s west, mid to upper 60s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s west, upper 60s to mid 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Partly cloudy with warmer conditions and isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

