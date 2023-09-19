Warm stretch to the end of summer -- but rain chances picking up too

Some U.P. highs reaching the 80s before rain, t-storm chances pick up ahead of the weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A ridging jet stream up over North Central Canada allows for a warm finish to summer across Upper Michigan Wednesday through Saturday. But, along with a southerly stream of warm air comes increasing moisture content from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing rain and thunderstorm chances across the region before a cooldown towards the end of the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a stray light shower plus patchy inland fog; southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: Upper 40s to Upper 50s(colder east)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower and afternoon thunderstorm possible west and south; mild to warm with southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 70s/Isolated 80s Inland

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty light occasional moderate afternoon showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/Few 80s Inland

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon light showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s/Isolated 80s Inland

Saturday, First Day of Fall: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms mainly west; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few showers early; seasonal temps and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temps and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

