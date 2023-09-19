Walk for Hope comes to Ishpeming Sunday

Walk for Hope
Walk for Hope(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department is preparing for its annual suicide prevention walk, with a new name.

Now, it’s being called the Walk for Hope. The walk is a way to honor those who have died by suicide and gives family and community members a chance to connect with others.

“It’s a wonderful gathering, a lot of people have attended every year since we’ve been doing it and it’s just a really special time to be able to carve out to honor those that have lost somebody or those that might be struggling themselves and to also see that their community supports them,” said MCHD Health Educator Sarah Derwin.

More than 80 people have already signed up for this year’s Walk for Hope. Walk for Hope is on Sunday at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming from 2 to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mohawk man killed in US-41 rollover crash
Joshua and Adrienne Rhodes both face multiple felonies.
2 face multiple felony charges after break-in, shooting at Negaunee home
39-year-old James Kamal Itani
UPDATE: Florida man who set fire to MSP cruisers arraigned in court, faces multiple felony charges
Cody Freeman and Ronnee Pietrantonio were arrested after a search warrant revealed drugs and...
2 men arrested for possession of drugs, firearms in Florence County
Two MAPS board members said they have been receiving online harassment.
Marquette Area Public Schools board members express concern after receiving harassment

Latest News

Artist Jessica Jones says she was inspired to memorialize the loss of the painting by giving...
Copper Country artist creates elephant-themed mural at Chicago Beefs following painting theft
MTU Students, most dressed for success, filled the Student Development Complex on Tuesday.
MTU students get ahead with fall Career Fair
Blue ribbons were placed around the school to celebrate the achievement.
Houghton Elementary School earns National Blue Ribbon recognition
The ReStore flyer for the 20th-anniversary celebration.
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 20 years