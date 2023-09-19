Walk for Hope comes to Ishpeming Sunday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department is preparing for its annual suicide prevention walk, with a new name.

Now, it’s being called the Walk for Hope. The walk is a way to honor those who have died by suicide and gives family and community members a chance to connect with others.

“It’s a wonderful gathering, a lot of people have attended every year since we’ve been doing it and it’s just a really special time to be able to carve out to honor those that have lost somebody or those that might be struggling themselves and to also see that their community supports them,” said MCHD Health Educator Sarah Derwin.

More than 80 people have already signed up for this year’s Walk for Hope. Walk for Hope is on Sunday at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming from 2 to 4 p.m.

